  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A youth football league got a big lift from the Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday.

The Eagles presented a $10,000 check to the Wolves Youth Athletics Association at the Novacare Complex.

Earlier this month, thieves stole $10,000 worth of program’s football equipment.

The Eagles Will Reign Again In The NFC East…But Beyond?

The Wolves have been raising money to replace the equipment.

This $10,000 will go a very long way to get them back on the field.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s