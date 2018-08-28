Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A youth football league got a big lift from the Philadelphia Eagles Tuesday.
The Eagles presented a $10,000 check to the Wolves Youth Athletics Association at the Novacare Complex.
Earlier this month, thieves stole $10,000 worth of program’s football equipment.
The Wolves have been raising money to replace the equipment.
This $10,000 will go a very long way to get them back on the field.