Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dangerous trend is on the rise.

There has been a nationwide decline in children being vaccinated. Parents are choosing not to get their children vaccinated and doctors at Einstein say they’ve seen the trend growing recently in North Philadelphia.

One-year-old Emery Garcia is getting her recommended vaccinations to guard against serious, potentially fatal diseases, including measles, polio and whooping cough.

“I think you should be responsible with your kids,” said Emery’s mom Lucianna Almeyda. “I mean, when they are babies, you want to prevent something to be wrong with them.”

While the vast majority of parents agree with Emery’s mom and get their children vaccinated, there has been a decline.

“It’s an alarming trend because it’s increasing quite drastically,” said pediatrician Doctor Sohni Dean.

Einstein pediatrician Sohni Dean is worried about a growing number of families in North Philadelphia who don’t get their children vaccinated.

Cargill Beef Recall: 25,000 Pounds May Be Tainted With E. coli

Even though they’re required to enter daycare and schools, various exemptions are allowed depending on the state.

“It’s heartbreaking to see a parent suffer through a child with a disease that could have been prevented, that has that severe consequences,” said Dr. Dean.

Beyond religious convictions, parents have a variety of reasons for not getting children vaccinated including, fears the shots will cause sickness and diseases or complications like autism.

“We know that there is no evidence. It has clearly been disproven that there is a link between autism and vaccines,” said Dr. Dean. “These vaccines are safe and effective. They’ve been used for many years across the world with millions of children and that they save lives.”

Because of the reduction in vaccinations there have been a growing number of outbreaks.

On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Health Department issued an alert about a person with measles in Lancaster County who may have exposed others.

Flu shots are among the vaccines recommended for children and adults.

For a full list of recommended vaccinations, click here.