Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

KENT COUNTY, Del. (CBS) –Health officials are confirming that a woman has died of rabies in Kent County.

This is the first human rabies death in the state since 1941.

Study: Air Pollution Negatively Impacts Your Brain

Health officials say the source of the unidentified woman’s infection is not known.

They are urging all people to vaccinate their pets and avoid touching unfamiliar animals.