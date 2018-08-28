Filed Under:Anthony Woods, Emmanuel Weintraub, Falls Township Police, Local TV

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run death of an elderly man outside an ice cream shop in Levittown last week.

Falls Township police say that Anthony Woods was arrested Tuesday in the hit-and-run death of 70-year-old Emmanuel Weintraub.

anthony woods mugshot Arrest Made In Hit And Run Death Of Elderly Man Outside Levittown Ice Cream Shop

Weintraub just left JoJo’s Ice Cream & Water Ice, when he was struck by a vehicle near the 8800 block of New Falls Road, around 9 p.m. on Aug. 21.

emmanuel weintraub picture Arrest Made In Hit And Run Death Of Elderly Man Outside Levittown Ice Cream Shop

Police say weather may have played a role because it was raining heavily at the time.

Police say surveillance video shows Weintraub more than halfway down the crosswalk when he is struck by the car.

