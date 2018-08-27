Pumpkin Spice Everything Is Back On Store ShelvesIt's "unbeleafable" that summer is already coming to an end but as hot summer days come to an fade out, pumpkin spice creeps its way back.

NFL To Kick Off Season At Penn's Landing With Special EventAt noon, visitors are invited to rewatch last year's epic Eagles' Super Bowl win with fellow fans and appearances from Eagles legends.

2nd Annual 'Dining Out For Dogs' Event Held In University CityThe 2nd annual “Dining Out for Dogs” event was held Monday night at the White Dog Café.

First 'The Simpsons' Inspired Kwik-E-Mart Convenience Store Opens In Myrtle BeachFans of "The Simpsons" now can now travel to slurp a Squishee, munch a Heat Lamp Hot Dog and gulp Lard Lad Donuts -- Mmm, donuts! -- at the world's first permanent real-life Kwik-E-Mart store.

Pilots Have New Routine For 16th Annual Atlantic City AirshowPeople walking along the Atlantic City boardwalk Monday could not ignore the roar of the World War II fighter trainer planes overhead.

Philly Pretzel Factory Giving Away Free Pretzels To Celebrate 20th AnniversaryLoyal customers can get one free pretzel at any Philly Pretzel Factory location.