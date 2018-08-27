WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police say a Warminster Township woman provided drug free urine to a minor.

Now she has surrendered to police.

Warminster Township Police say Daniella Rivera provided the urine sample to help the juvenile pass a court-ordered drug test.

Deputies: California Man Had 800 Pounds Of Stolen Lemons

She is charged with three misdemeanor crimes including corruption of minors.

She is out on unsecured bail and cannot have contact with minors.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s