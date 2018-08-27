Comments
WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police say a Warminster Township woman provided drug free urine to a minor.
Now she has surrendered to police.
Warminster Township Police say Daniella Rivera provided the urine sample to help the juvenile pass a court-ordered drug test.
She is charged with three misdemeanor crimes including corruption of minors.
She is out on unsecured bail and cannot have contact with minors.