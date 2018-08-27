Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) — An Upper Darby man was injured in the deadly shooting during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.

Two men were killed and nine others were wounded, including 31-year-old professional gamer Chris McFarland, of Upper Darby.

McFarland posted a message on Facebook on Sunday to let his loved ones know he is OK.

“I’m good and safe. In hospital. Bullet grazed my head. Traumatized and devastated from the shooting. Thank you all for reaching out. I’m fine. 100% healthy, just a scratch on my head,” he wrote.

A tournament announcer from Mount Airy also witnessed the ordeal.

“Several shots, maybe about 10 or 12 shots go off. Then the shooting stopped. Some people stayed back, some people were hurt, so I just stayed back to help some people out,” said Toshiba Sharon.

Authorities say the shooter, 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, has a history of mental illness. He allegedly opened fire a short time after losing in the tournament and then killed himself.