Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The ‘Oscars of Fried Food’ go to concoctions whipped up at the Texas State Fair.

The fair starts the last Friday in September but judges have already picked their favorite award winning savory snacks.

A panel of judges picked the top 3 food for most creative:

A Cotton Candy Taco

Cinnamon Spiced Rice Ball

Fernie’s Hopin John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

The rice ball is a cinnamon coated puffy rice cereal ball deep fried.

For heat lovers, the cake is cooked with Sriracha, Worcestershire, mustard, mayo and chili sauce.