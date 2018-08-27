WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  The ‘Oscars of Fried Food’ go to concoctions whipped up at the Texas State Fair.

The fair starts the last Friday in September but judges have already picked their favorite award winning savory snacks.

A panel of judges picked the top 3 food for most creative:

  • A Cotton Candy Taco
  • Cinnamon Spiced Rice Ball
  • Fernie’s Hopin John Cake with Jackpot Sauce

The rice ball is a cinnamon coated puffy rice cereal ball deep fried.

For heat lovers, the cake is cooked with Sriracha, Worcestershire, mustard, mayo and chili sauce.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s