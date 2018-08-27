Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The ‘Oscars of Fried Food’ go to concoctions whipped up at the Texas State Fair.
The fair starts the last Friday in September but judges have already picked their favorite award winning savory snacks.
A panel of judges picked the top 3 food for most creative:
- A Cotton Candy Taco
- Cinnamon Spiced Rice Ball
- Fernie’s Hopin John Cake with Jackpot Sauce
The rice ball is a cinnamon coated puffy rice cereal ball deep fried.
For heat lovers, the cake is cooked with Sriracha, Worcestershire, mustard, mayo and chili sauce.