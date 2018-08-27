Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the Roxborough section of the city.

Officials responded to the 7700 block of Mathias Street at 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say one man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was shot and transported to an area hospital.

No word if any arrests have been made.

