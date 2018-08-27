Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Lower Merion Township Police released surveillance video Monday of a person of interest in the murder of a former Playboy model in her Ardmore apartment. Christina Kraft, 36, was found strangled inside her bedroom last week.

Surveillance video shows the man who had contact with Kraft in the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 22 in the area of South Broad and Locust Streets, and the surrounding blocks in Philadelphia.

The man is also captured on video surrounding the entrance to the SEPTA subway at 15th and Market Streets.

Police say he may have also used a ridesharing service from 13th and Locust Streets to Sibley Avenue in Ardmore where Kraft lived.

Kraft’s body was found later on Wednesday after police were called to check on her welfare around 9:15 p.m.

Police are also searching for a man accused of burglarizing Kraft’s apartment days before she was killed. Police have identified that suspect as Andre Milton, of Philadelphia.

Police are not saying that Milton is a suspect in her murder.

Anyone with information about the person of interest is asked to contact the Lower Merion Police Department at 610-649-1000 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.