PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times on Monday morning in the Parkside section of the city.

Police were called to the 4200 block of West Thompson Street around 6:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35- to 40-year-old woman stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested and a weapon has been recovered.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the fatal stabbing.