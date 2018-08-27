WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
Credit: Andrew Kramer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman was killed after being stabbed multiple times on Monday morning in the Parkside section of the city.

Police were called to the 4200 block of West Thompson Street around 6:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 35- to 40-year-old woman stabbed multiple times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested and a weapon has been recovered.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

Police are still investigating the fatal stabbing.

