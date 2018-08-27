Person Of Interest Named In Murder Of Pregnant Woman, Boyfriend In New Castle County

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County Police are searching for a man in connection to the homicide of a pregnant woman and her boyfriend earlier this year.

Police announced Monday they are seeking the public’s assistance with information regarding the whereabouts of 38-year-old Walter T. Lolley, of Wilmington.

The victims, 34-year-old Isabel Cooper, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, 34-year-old Thessonlonis Berry, were found shot dead inside a vehicle near Kiamensi Road and Rothwell Drive on May 24. The couple was expecting their first child together. The baby also died in the shooting.

According to police, Lolley was one of the last persons to have contact with both victims, and has not been seen since their murders.

Lolley is also being sought by the Wilmington Police Department in connection with a separate criminal investigation.

He is described as a black male, with black hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-7, between 130 and 180 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of those responsible. Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sendek at 302-395-8110 or by e-mail at JSendek@nccde.org or by calling New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.