WEATHER ALERT:Heat Advisory For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley From 12 PM Tuesday Until 8 PM Wednesday
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:InstaStory, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Flags at Pennsylvania state government buildings and grounds are flying at half-staff to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer over the weekend.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the flags lowered Monday, saying McCain embodied the core principles of American citizenship and dedicated his entire life to the country.

White House Flag Flies At Full Staff As Nation Honors John McCain

The flags will remain lowered through sunset on the day of McCain’s burial next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis.

A Navy aviator, McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving 35 years in Congress and running twice for president in 2000 and 2008.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s