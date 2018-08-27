Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Flags at Pennsylvania state government buildings and grounds are flying at half-staff to honor Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died of brain cancer over the weekend.

Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the flags lowered Monday, saying McCain embodied the core principles of American citizenship and dedicated his entire life to the country.

The flags will remain lowered through sunset on the day of McCain’s burial next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis.

A Navy aviator, McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving 35 years in Congress and running twice for president in 2000 and 2008.

