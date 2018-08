Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time in nearly 50 years Red Delicious Apples have fallen to 2nd place in top-produced apples in the United States.

This year the U.S. Apple Association says Gala Apples are on track to become the top produced apples in the country.

Production of Gala Apples is expected to be around 52.5 million pounds by end end of this year.

Granny Smith and Honey Crisp Apples are the third and fourth top produced of the crop.