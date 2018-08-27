BREAKING:Philadelphia School District To Dismiss Students Early Tuesday And Wednesday Due To Dangerous Heat
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

The one-alarm fire is burning on the 5200 block of Unruh Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s