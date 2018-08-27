Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters are battling a junkyard fire in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.
The one-alarm fire is burning on the 5200 block of Unruh Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
