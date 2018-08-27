Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new danger to look out for in your home.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a warning about exploding glass.

The agency says it has received hundreds of reports of shattering table tops and even tempered glass shower doors over the past 10 years.

Tempered glass was created to reduce the risk of injury, but the process to make it stronger and safer can sometimes create tiny imperfections.

Penn Medicine Treating Glioblastoma Using Patient’s Own Immune System

“It’s tiny, it’s like a 10th of a millimeter in diameter, you really can’t see it with your eye,” said glass expert Mark Meshulam.

Meshulam says one solution is to have a professional put safety film over glass tables and shower doors.