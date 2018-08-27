Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Love champagne? There’s no better spot to explore than France’s region of Champagne.

The historical province of Champagne in the northeast of France is best known for the production of the sparkling white wine that bears the region’s name. So it’s no wonder GQ Magazine calls it the ideal destination for champagne enthusiasts.

The magazine has released a “guide to the ultimate bubbly wine pilgrimage.”

They suggest starting your trip in Paris, where you can stop by Bar du Bristol, nominated this year as one of the best hotel bars in Europe by the Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. And for dinner head to Jardin des Tuileries and the Louvre to Verjus, a restaurant and wine bar where they say you can explore a full spectrum of champagne that suits any palate.

After Paris, head over to the Royal Champagne Hotel and Spa. There you’ll be able to try 200-plus bottles of champagne stocked at the bar, or study the rolling vineyards of the Montagne de Reims from the comfort of the outdoor infinity pool, says GQ.

You can check out the full guide, here.