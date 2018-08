Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A classic race car just sold for an unprecedented sum.

This 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO recently sold at a public auction for $48 million, breaking the record for the most valuable car ever auctioned.

It was sold at the annual Monterey Collector Car Sale in California.

Cars have sold for more in private deals.

A 1963 Ferrari GTO recently went for $70 million in a private sale.