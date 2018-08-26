Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In a bombshell of a report, a former Vatican official is claiming Pope Francis knew the troubled history of abusive former Washington D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Archbishop Carlo Vigano made the claims in an 11-page document that concluded with calls for the Pope to resign.

Vigano says church officials ignored allegations about McCarrick from as far back as 2000.

Pope Francis Expresses ‘Pain And Shame’ Over Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Scandal

Pope Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation last month after investigators determined credible child sexual abuse allegations against him.

It also claims the Pope said Bishops should not be “right wing” like Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput.

A spokesman for Chaut said, “The Archbishop enjoyed working with Archbishop Vigano during his tenure as Apostolic Nuncio to the United States and found his service to be marked by integrity to the church.”

They declined further comment.