  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – In a bombshell of a report, a former Vatican official is claiming Pope Francis knew the troubled history of abusive former Washington D.C. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Archbishop Carlo Vigano made the claims in an 11-page document that concluded with calls for the Pope to resign.

Vigano says church officials ignored allegations about McCarrick from as far back as 2000.

Pope Francis Expresses ‘Pain And Shame’ Over Catholic Church Sexual Abuse Scandal

Pope Francis accepted McCarrick’s resignation last month after investigators determined credible child sexual abuse allegations against him.

It also claims the Pope said Bishops should not be “right wing” like Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput.

A spokesman for Chaut said, “The Archbishop enjoyed working with Archbishop Vigano during his tenure as Apostolic Nuncio to the United States and found his service to be marked by integrity to the church.”

They declined further comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s