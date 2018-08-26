Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The investigation continues in the death of a toddler in Bucks County.

Police say a two-year-old boy was found dead inside his home on the 500 block of Lovett Aveune in Tulleytown just after 10:30 Saturday night.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office identified the child as Mazikeen Clarey.

New Studies Find Aspirin Doesn’t Help Prevent 1st Heart Attack, Stroke

A 42-year-old woman also found at the home was hospitalized with what prosecutors called self-inflicted injuries.

Investigators say an autopsy will be performed to determine how the child died.