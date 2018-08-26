BREAKING:Senator John McCain Has Died At 81 After Brain Cancer Battle
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beautiful summer Sunday is setting up. The day is starting out cool and comfortable, but by the afternoon there will be a noticeable increase in humidity.

High temperatures will also be warmer compared to Saturday. The forecast suggests a high of 86 degrees Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

what to expect tomorrow

Credit: CBS3.

The increase in heat and humidity will only continue to build as the work-week begins. By Monday highs return to the 90s and by Tuesday and Wednesday we will be dealing with a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

Residents Embrace Weather, Flock To Cooper’s Poynt Park In Camden

As dew points climb into the 70s, heat index calues in the triple digits can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

temps heat index bars

Credit: CBS3.

On Wednesday, the high temperature will be climbing near the record of 98 set back in 1991.

Enjoy the nice weather this Sunday because Mother Nature does not want us to forget that the summer heat is not over yet.

heat index forecast 5 day

Credit: CBS3.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted through the week on the latest weather alerts and updates.

 

eww weather watcher 625x352

weatherapp philly 625x352

 

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid. High 87.
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Average Low: 67. Low 72.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. High 92.
TUESDAY — Sunny and Sweltering. High 95.
WEDNESDAY — Sunny with Near Record Heat. High 96.
THURSDAY — Sun and Clouds. A Shower or T-Storm Possible. High 87.
—————————
JERSEY SHORE:
THIS AFTERNOON — Sunny and Nice. High 82.
TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Low 73.
TOMORROW — Sunny and Warmer. High 84.
TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny. High 86.
OCEAN TEMP: 74-77°
——————————–
POCONOS:
THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Sunny. Isolated Afternoon T-S0hower Possible. High 76.
TONIGHT — Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Low 64.
TOMORROW — Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid. High 83.
TUESDAY — Mostly Sunny, Warm and Humid. High 87.

