PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A beautiful summer Sunday is setting up. The day is starting out cool and comfortable, but by the afternoon there will be a noticeable increase in humidity.

High temperatures will also be warmer compared to Saturday. The forecast suggests a high of 86 degrees Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

The increase in heat and humidity will only continue to build as the work-week begins. By Monday highs return to the 90s and by Tuesday and Wednesday we will be dealing with a dangerous combination of heat and humidity.

As dew points climb into the 70s, heat index calues in the triple digits can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the high temperature will be climbing near the record of 98 set back in 1991.

Enjoy the nice weather this Sunday because Mother Nature does not want us to forget that the summer heat is not over yet.

FORECAST: