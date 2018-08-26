Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – New studies find most people won’t benefit from taking daily low-dose aspirin or fish oil supplements to prevent a first heart attack or stroke.

Aspirin is now recommended for lowering the risk of a second heart attack in people who already have suffered one.

The new research does not change that advice.

Researchers say for those who have not experienced a heart attack or stroke, aspirin’s benefits did not outweigh the risk of serious bleeding it can cause.