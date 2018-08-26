Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tributes have been pouring in following the passing of Senator John McCain, a man often described as a ‘maverick’.

Nationally, headlines tried to summarize the man’s 81-year-long life and the impact he had on the world.

Along with the word “hero” and “political giant”, the word “maverick” was used to describe Sen. John McCain repeatedly.

A maverick is “an independent individual who does not go along with a group or party,” defines Merriam-Webster.

The reference book publisher reported the spike in the search trend for the noun and adjective Saturday evening.

Senator John McCain left behind an enduring legacy and it appears that even beyond death he continues to impact and teach.

A true maverick if there ever was one.