PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — About 5,000 people took over the streets in Center City and South Philly Sunday morning.

The Philly 10K is a scenic roughly 6 miles stride that begins at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and it is not for walkers.

The runners-only run will award the top three winners a cash prize of up to $250.

“It’s terrific,” volunteer Mike McPhilmy told Eyewitness News. McPhilmy ran last year and described cheering spectators as a great aspect of the race.

This year’s race will benefit the South Philly Food Co-Op that works to ensure that everyone has healthy, accessible food.

A group of runners from Doylestown had the letter “M” on their hands in honor of Mollie Tibbetts. They told Eyewitness News that they were donating their miles to the memory of Mollie.

“But hearing about her tragic story made getting out here today all that more important. To just let her family know and other women know that we’re thinking about her and all the women out there, that we want them to know you can go out and run safely,” said one runner.

“We want all women to get back out there and honor her and every woman that goes out there every single day. Get out there and run safely,” she added strongly.

After the race, there will be a block party in Queen Village where runners get to enjoy beer from the Philadelphia Brewing Co., Shake Shack, Federal Donuts.

There will also be live music to celebrate the event.