PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman who police say sprayed bullets on a street filled with people in Point Breeze.

Two police officers fired their guns to try to stop the gunman.

Eyewitness News is told those officers did not strike anyone.

The shooting occurred in the area of Etting and Dickinson Streets around 8:15 Saturday night in South Philly.

Officials say one bullet grazed a mans hand.

Police say nearly 20 shots were fired.

They say two officers who fired their guns were already in the area.

Multiple car windows were shot out. A father had his back window shot out with his four month old son and another young child of his in the car.

Police are still looking for that gunman.

