PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in South Philadelphia.

The accident happened on Bartram Avenue and Penrose Ferry Road just before 2 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed a woman to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.