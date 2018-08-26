Filed Under:Deadly Motorcycle Crash, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in South Philadelphia.

The accident happened on Bartram Avenue and Penrose Ferry Road just before 2 a.m.

Credit: CBS3.

Credit: CBS3.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed a woman to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

