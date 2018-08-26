  • CBS 3On Air

credit: cbs3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Head Coach Doug Pederson lost his cool during his press conference Sunday morning.

Pederson grew frustrated as he was asked questions about Wentz’s health and when he will be medically cleared to play.

“When they clear him, he’ll be cleared,” said Pederson.  “I’m not going to put myself in a box, I’m not going to put my quarterback in a box. I’m not going to go out on a limb and I’m not going to say that. So either ask it a different way or your going to get the same answer.”

“He’s getting treatment just like Jason Peters is, just like Darren Sproles is, you guys don’t ask me about those guys,” continued Pederson. “Jordan Hicks, Chris Maragos those guys are in the same boat and their getting evaluated everyday.”

Wentz was out throwing the ball at the Nova Care Complex.

He continues to recover from his ACL injury with just 11 days until the season opener.

