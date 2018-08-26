Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Brewerytown.

Reports of the fire came in at 7:42 a.m. at a vacant three-story dwelling on the 3200 block of Clifford Street.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in the upper floors of the building.

Officials say the fire started in the rear of the home. Neighbors say it has since spread to three other homes.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News that he thought it was a barbecue before he realized it was a fire.

Smoke billows in the air as firefighters try putting out flames that ripped through this home on Clifford and Natrona St.s in #Brewerytown @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/qMCCMEQLcB — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 26, 2018

Firefighters are still dumping water over hot spots as of 10 a.m.

It is currently not under control.

There are no injuries reported, but there is extensive damage.