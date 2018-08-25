Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

Paramus, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Saturday that requires new school buses to have lap and shoulder seat belts.

The legislation is in response to a deadly school bus crash in Mount Olive, Morris County.

The bus was headed to a field trip back in May when it collided with a dump truck.

Governor Murphy posted a video on Twitter explaining why he signed the legislation.

We’re still reeling from the horrific crash involving students and educators from East Brook Middle School in Paramus. Today I signed legislation mandating new school buses be equipped with three-point safety belts. Everyone deserves safety and security during field trips. pic.twitter.com/jwgt0X7nF3 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 25, 2018

A student and teacher were killed in the crash and more than 40 other people on the bus were injured.