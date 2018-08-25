Comments
File photo. (Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
Paramus, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law Saturday that requires new school buses to have lap and shoulder seat belts.
The legislation is in response to a deadly school bus crash in Mount Olive, Morris County.
The bus was headed to a field trip back in May when it collided with a dump truck.
Governor Murphy posted a video on Twitter explaining why he signed the legislation.
A student and teacher were killed in the crash and more than 40 other people on the bus were injured.