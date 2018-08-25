A kit of Naloxone, a heroin antidote that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A new law now requires high schools in New Jersey to carry the life-saving opioid antidote naxolone on hand in case of any overdoses.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the bill, which mandates that certain schools must maintain a supply the opioid antidotes and also permits emergency use of the opioid antidote by a school nurse or trained employee on Friday.

Delaware School District Celebrates Back To School With ‘In My Feelings’ Challenge

The bill states that any school that has grade nine through 12 must keep the antidote accessible during school hours and during school-sponsored events that take place on school grounds. It is up to administrators to decide if the antidote is necessary at school functions held off of school grounds, though.

According to the bill, use of the opioid antidote is the responsibility of a school’s nurse.

Others will also be trained in how to use the antidote as detailed under the Overdose Prevention Act.

Under this new law, the Department of Health is now required to also set up guidelines in order for schools to set up new policies regarding the use of the naxolone.

4 of 5 Kneeling Cheerleaders Fail To Make School’s Squad

The bill was originally passed in June 2018 and was preceded by two companion bills. Those bills also address the use of naxolone on school premises and who is permitted to administer the life-saving antidote as well.

Upon a third reading, the Senate voted nearly unanimously for its approval.