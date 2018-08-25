Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A simple eye exam could help determine your risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The new research has been released from Washington University’s School of Medicine.

The study found doctors were able to determine if a patient would likely develop Alzheimer’s by measuring the thickness of the retina and fibers in the optic nerve.

The new screening tool would cost less than a PET scan.