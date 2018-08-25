  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gun Violence, Local TV, Southwest Philadelphia, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens came together Friday night to put an end to gun violence in the community in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers and neighbors gathered for the inaugural Southwest Police Division Peace Walk.

‘We’re Tired’: Community Frustrated After Gunfire Injures 1 At Illegal Club

“We have to stop this senseless violence. Gun violence affect us all,” tweeted Derrick Wood, a commanding officer for the Southwest police division in Philly.

anti gun violence police neighbor walk philadelphia Dozens Of Citizens, Police March To End Gun Violence In Southwest Philly

Credit: CBS3.

They marched down 52nd Street and Baltimore Avenue, heading northbound to raise awareness and highlight their cause.

NFL To Kick Off Season At Penn’s Landing With Special Event

The rally made a few stops in between as community members marched alongside Philadelphia police officers holding anti-gun signs and images of victims of gun violence.

Officials and community members say they will continue to rally until peace is restored in their community.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s