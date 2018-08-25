Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens came together Friday night to put an end to gun violence in the community in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers and neighbors gathered for the inaugural Southwest Police Division Peace Walk.

‘We’re Tired’: Community Frustrated After Gunfire Injures 1 At Illegal Club

“We have to stop this senseless violence. Gun violence affect us all,” tweeted Derrick Wood, a commanding officer for the Southwest police division in Philly.

They marched down 52nd Street and Baltimore Avenue, heading northbound to raise awareness and highlight their cause.

NFL To Kick Off Season At Penn’s Landing With Special Event

The rally made a few stops in between as community members marched alongside Philadelphia police officers holding anti-gun signs and images of victims of gun violence.

Officials and community members say they will continue to rally until peace is restored in their community.