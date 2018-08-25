Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Full-time mother and photographer, Abbie Fox, is using her art to put an end to “mommy shaming”.

A photo album, “Anti Mommy Shamers Unite”, that has since gone viral on Facebook includes 37 photos of children holding signs that tackle different issues that are often controversial parenting topics.

Smiling children from infants to teens are shown holding signs that read, “I Have A TV In My Bedroom”, “I’m Homeschooled”, “We’re Fully Vaccinated”, “I Use Essential Oils”, and many more potentially contentious topics.

The Las Vegas mother was inspired to jump start the volunteer project by the realization that social media and mommy groups are often bombarded by “mommy shaming”.

The term addresses shaming mothers for their beliefs or choices when it comes to raising their child.

“We are all doing our best to keep these little humans alive all while keeping our sanity,” writes Fox on her photo album.

Fox hopes her project will remind those who see it that different parenting styles should be accepted so long as children are “health, happy, and thriving”.

A mother of two young children herself, Fox related that the main culprit of “mommy shaming” was other mothers.

Her answer to addressing different parenting methods and values involves spreading “a little more love around”.

“We are loved,” reads the final photo in the album showing all the children together with smiles on their faces.