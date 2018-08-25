  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills restaurant reminded Houstron Astros pitcher Justin Verlander that fans in Dodgers Country haven’t forgotten what his Astros did to the Dodgers during last season’s World Series.

Verlander received a bill of $1 million after having a late breakfast at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Verlander posted a picture of the bill on his Instagram account. The receipt says “Dodger Killer” underneath the million dollars.

“Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂,” Verlander said. “Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

The Astros are in town for a three-game series at the Angels starting Friday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s