BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills restaurant reminded Houstron Astros pitcher Justin Verlander that fans in Dodgers Country haven’t forgotten what his Astros did to the Dodgers during last season’s World Series.

Verlander received a bill of $1 million after having a late breakfast at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Verlander posted a picture of the bill on his Instagram account. The receipt says “Dodger Killer” underneath the million dollars.

“Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂,” Verlander said. “Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

The Astros are in town for a three-game series at the Angels starting Friday.