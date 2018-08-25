Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, DEL. (CBS) — Staff and faculty members at the Caesar Rodney School District in Delaware showed off their school spirit by tackling the “In My Feelings” challenge.

To kick off their back to school breakfast and ceremony, they all gathered to make a music video for Drake’s hit song.

Showing off their Rider Pride, school administrators, including principals, vice principals, office staff, the Superintendent, and assistant superintendent, and a board participated in the making of the video.

“I bleed blue and gold and wanted to share our pride and the fun our awesome administration had,” explained the district’s broadcast media teacher, Elise Knable.

Knable, with the help of an elementary school music teacher, filmed and edited the video. Both are alumni of the Caesar Rodney School District.

Originally known as the “Shiggy Challenge” and also known as the “Kiki” challenge, the viral dance was taken on by athletes, celebrities, and even heart patients nationwide (and internationally – like Will Smith’s attempt in Prague).

The Camden school district isn’t the only school system “in their feelings”. A school in South Carolina made a poster using the lyrics to the song to inspire their students to study and to be motivated to learn.