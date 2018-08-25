Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds of Philadelphia children were able to get the supplies they needed to start the school year.

An end of the summer barbecue and beginning of the school year giveaway took place in West Philadelphia.

This year Philadelphia schools are starting classes early. Saturday’s event was a fun way to really help those who have not been able to get their kids a back pack and supplies yet.

It also seemed to be a way for the community to show it can play a vital role in helping every child succeed.

“I got a folder, book, pencil case, scissors, pens, sharpeners, erasers, and some markers,” said Aniyah Reese. “I feel amazing.”

Aniyah Reese, a young Philly student going into the 6th grade was just one of hundreds of kids given free back packs and school supplies Saturday.

“It is extremely important that they have those supplies, because having that stuff lets them know, ‘I have the tools to learn,’” said Trae Pate of Action for Early Learning.

The event was not only a back pack giveaway to make sure every student in West Philadelphia is prepared for the new school year, but also an opportunity for parents to learn about additional resources in the community there to help their child succeed.

“It was definitely informative,” said West Philadelphia native Rebecca Roebuck. “This is something that I can pick up resources and pass along.”

Drexel University’s Action for Early Learning initiative partnered with the Mantua Civic Association to make this fun, informative, and necessary event possible.

Both organizations and their continued efforts to prepare students focus on early childhood literacy received praise Saturday from Philadelphia School Superintendent Doctor William Hite.

“The thing that Mantua Community has done should be a model for many other communities,” said Dr. Hite. “It is an example of how it takes a community to address the needs of young people within that community.”

Again Philadelphia schools are starting classes earlier than usual this year. Those students and thousands of others are scheduled to begin putting those supplies to use on Monday.