CHICAGO (CBS) – A 44-foot-long frankfurter may be the largest Chicago-style hot dog.

The folks at Mariano’s Supermarkets in the Windy City came up with the idea to celebrate their anniversary.

hot dog Restaurant Builds 44 Foot Long Chicago Style Hot Dog

credit: cbs3

The 528-inch red hot comes with a garden of toppings: the yellow mustard, chopped onions, relish, a pick, tomatoes and a dash of celery salt.

After some photos, the hot dog was sliced up and handed out.

  1. theitinerary1 says:
    August 25, 2018 at 9:39 pm

    Great post

