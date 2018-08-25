Comments
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 44-foot-long frankfurter may be the largest Chicago-style hot dog.
The folks at Mariano’s Supermarkets in the Windy City came up with the idea to celebrate their anniversary.
The 528-inch red hot comes with a garden of toppings: the yellow mustard, chopped onions, relish, a pick, tomatoes and a dash of celery salt.
After some photos, the hot dog was sliced up and handed out.
