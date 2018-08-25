  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, NFL Kickoff

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention Eagles fans, you’ve got a chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy up close and personal!

Penn’s Landing will soon be transformed for the recently announced 2018 NFL Kickoff Experience.

Morales Homers For 5th Straight Game, Jays Beat Phillies 4-2

There will be many activities and concerts before the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons on September 6.

Visitors will also be able to snap a picture with the trophy.

nfl kickoff experience NFL To Kick Off Season At Penns Landing With Special Event

Organizers say Penn’s Landing is the place to be, especially if you don’t have a game day ticket.

The free festival will open at 10 a.m. and run until 8 p.m.

At noon, visitors are invited to rewatch last year’s epic Eagles’ Super Bowl win with fellow fans and appearances from Eagles legends.

The event will be capped off at 6 p.m. with a performance by singer Shawn Mendes.

Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson: It’s Players’ ‘Right’ To Protest During National Anthem

Other performances include Daya and Locash, autograph sessions, a chance to see the full collection of 52 Super Bowl rings, interactive games, an NFL Play 60 zone, and much more.

More information for the event can be found at the 2018 Kickoff Experience website.

Road closures and other information for the all-day event can be found on the City of Philadelphia website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s