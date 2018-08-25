Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention Eagles fans, you’ve got a chance to see the Vince Lombardi Trophy up close and personal!

Penn’s Landing will soon be transformed for the recently announced 2018 NFL Kickoff Experience.

There will be many activities and concerts before the Eagles take on the Atlanta Falcons on September 6.

Visitors will also be able to snap a picture with the trophy.

Organizers say Penn’s Landing is the place to be, especially if you don’t have a game day ticket.

The free festival will open at 10 a.m. and run until 8 p.m.

Performing @NFL #Kickoff2018 Sept 6th at 6pm ET at Penns Landing. Get there early to get into the show free & if you don’t live nearby you can win a flyaway trip & meet me at https://t.co/w7MC8QRvLD pic.twitter.com/aeN7CNGMSl — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 24, 2018

At noon, visitors are invited to rewatch last year’s epic Eagles’ Super Bowl win with fellow fans and appearances from Eagles legends.

The event will be capped off at 6 p.m. with a performance by singer Shawn Mendes.

Other performances include Daya and Locash, autograph sessions, a chance to see the full collection of 52 Super Bowl rings, interactive games, an NFL Play 60 zone, and much more.

More information for the event can be found at the 2018 Kickoff Experience website.

Road closures and other information for the all-day event can be found on the City of Philadelphia website.