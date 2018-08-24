PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As summer dwindles, it’s time for many local students to head back to school.

Camden born and bred, Katrina McCombs is focusing all of her energy on making sure the next generation of Camden students reaches their full potential.

“The foundation was place in me here. It’s because of the school district, it’s because of my family and faith based community that I became who I was,” said McCombs.

Once Little ‘Mooch,’ Camden Girl Grows Up To Become New Superintendent

She’s a graduate of Lehigh University and Columbia University.

She’s acted as a teacher and counselor in Camden schools for 25 years.

This year, she’ll oversee all Camden City schools as interim superintendent.

“I just want to be an example for other students that it doesn’t matter what the landscape may look like–they still have control of their destiny if they work hard,” said McCombs.

Inspiration.

McCombs is exactly that for the many students who will see her success and know they can do it too.

She grew up right here in Camden, just like them.

Studied in the same schools, lived in the same neighborhoods and worked her way to the top.

For that we give Katrina McCombs three cheers.