WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – It’s an adventure park unlike many others.

Woven into the trees on 14 acres, just off Phoenixville Pike in West Chester, sits Treehouse World – where childhood dreams come to life.

“We’re creative, and we just follow our whimsy,” said Treehouse World owner Dan Wright.

Follow it straight into the train treehouse.

The 75-foot-long locomotive is complete with six cars and a sliding box car door. Plus, built on a three-degree incline, with a little imagination, riders will feel like they’re on the move.

“It’s the little engine that could, going up a hill,” said Wright.

Wright transformed his love of building treehouses into Treehouse World 3-and-a-half years ago.

And now, there are dozens of platform, suspended bridges and elaborate designs. Greybeard, Wright’s first treehouse is an 18-sided, seemingly floating structure.

“Greybeard has the whole perimeter suspended by cables, so it actually moves around as you walk through it,” said Wright. “It’s got a slide that comes out of it like the tongue. And there’s a nose. So, we made it look like an old man’s face in the trees.”

But it’s the newest attraction that is quickly becoming the most popular.

“My favorite treehouse is probably the pirate ship,” said 13-year-old Krista Inman.

“It takes me a while to jump off, but it’s a lot of fun when I do,” said 13-year-old Lauren Inman

That’s right, make your friends walk the plank at the pirate ship treehouse. The drop from the crow’s nest is 35 feet.

“It’s so scary that most people don’t do it,” said Wright.

The old saying is true, “if you build it, they will come.”

“If you build cool stuff like this that they can’t play on anywhere else, then yeah, they’ll be here,” said Wright.