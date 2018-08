Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – The Ikea store in Conshohocken has been evacuated due to a fire, Friday morning.

The fire was reported at the store on the 400 block of Alan Wood Road, around 10:30 a.m.

Hej IKEA fans. There is a fire at our Conshohocken store. We have successfully evacuated all customers and co-workers safely. Authorities are on site and quickly taking action. — IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) August 24, 2018

Fire officials reported one of the solar panels on the the roof of the store was on fire.

There have been no reported injuries.