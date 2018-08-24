BREAKING:Police: 3 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet While Sleeping
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the possible discovery of human remains on Friday night.

Officers responded around 7:52 p.m. to a home in the 3300 block of N. 19th Street.

Police say they received a call from a homeowner stating he found a human skeleton on his property.

According to police, it’s believed skeletal remains of a person were found partially covered by a tarp on the side of the house.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s