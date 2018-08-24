Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The CDC says more than 500 people in 16 states have been sickened and McDonald’s salads are the likely culprit.

Officials from the FDA say 24 folks have gone to the hospital from this parasite outbreak.

Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania are not among the states impacted.

Last month McDonalds said it had pulled the salad mix suspected of causing the outbreaks.

Symptoms of the illness include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and body aches.

It can last several days to several months and can be treated with antibiotics.