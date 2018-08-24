Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey man convicted of fatally shooting an 8-year-old girl caught in gang-violence crossfire has been sentenced to 51 years in prison.

Tyhan Brown was sentenced Friday.

The 20-year-old Camden man was charged in the 2016 slaying of Gabrielle “Gabby” Hill Carter. She’d been riding her bike when she was hit by a stray bullet.

The girl’s mother and stepfather wept in the courtroom as Brown was sentenced.

“She was kindhearted, she got along with everybody that she ever ran into and to know her was to love her,” said Anthony Hill, Gabby’s father, who spoke to Eyewitness News in August 2016.

Shakia Land was charged with hindering the investigation when she provided a false alibi. At the time, she faced an 18-month sentence in state prison.

A jury found Brown guilty of aggravated manslaughter and related charges after watching video of the gun battle and hearing Brown threaten a witness during a chilling Facebook Live recording.

Camden County prosecutors say that Brown and several others went to 8th Street in Camden on the night of Aug. 24, 2016, in an attempt to kill Amir Dixon. When they opened fire, a bullet struck Gabrielle in the head as she and Dixon attempted to escape into a house. She died two days later.

Brown was captured in Tennessee about a month after the shooting.

