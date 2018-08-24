Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s back to school season for parents across the country. Time to grab the backpacks, start getting kids back on a regular sleeping schedule and prepare for the next academic year.

For many families the season starts off with some anxiety- first day jitters, first sports practices, and for parents, the anticipation of back to school night. Some might find all of this overwhelming. For Penn and Kim Holderness, the North Carolina Couple who find humor in spoofing all things parenting and popular culture, this is the season of wine pairing.

Cabernet to spy on a tryout? Chardonnay to ‘butter up’ the teacher? Check it out: