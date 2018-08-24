  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holderness Family, Local TV, Talkers
Holderness Family Wine Video

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —   It’s back to school season for parents across the country.  Time to grab the backpacks, start getting kids back on a regular sleeping schedule and prepare for the next academic year.

For many families the season starts off with some anxiety- first day jitters, first sports practices, and for parents, the anticipation of back to school night.  Some might find all of this overwhelming. For Penn and Kim Holderness, the North Carolina Couple who find humor in spoofing all things parenting and popular culture, this is the season of wine pairing.

Cabernet to spy on a tryout? Chardonnay to ‘butter up’ the teacher? Check it out:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s