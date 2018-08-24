PARAMUS, NJ - OCTOBER 24: Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running for the governor of New Jersey speaks to attendees during a rally on October 24, 2017 in Paramus, New Jersey. The gubernatorial election of 2017 will take place on November 7, where Democratic candidate Phil Murphy and Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno lead the polls in the race to succeed Chris Christie as New Jersey's governor. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — The Trump administration is laying down new rules aimed at preventing residents in high-tax states from avoiding a new cap on widely popular state and local tax deductions.

The governors of New York and New Jersey, along with a state senator from California, are decrying new rules from the Trump administration that aim to block high-tax states from getting around a cap on state and local deductions.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling the moves politically motivated and he’s threatening to sue the federal government over it. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state is also weighing its options to take legal action.

He called the tax hike “unfair and arbitrary” in a tweet Thursday evening.

New Jersey has led the charge against @realDonaldTrump’s unfair and arbitrary tax hike on working and middle class families by capping the SALT deduction. We are examining all legal avenues to protect our state's taxpayers from being unfairly targeted by the President. pic.twitter.com/vErmS4jrP4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 23, 2018

“We are prepared to fight back tooth and nail against any attempts by the IRS or Trump administration to block localities from setting up charitable funds to help New Jersey taxpayers preserve their deductibility,” Murphy said in a statement.

Murphy also stated that President Donald Trump and his administration holds New Jersey and the taxpayers in contempt.

“It’s President Trump’s view that New Jersey is just an ATM to withdraw from,” Murphy said in a press conference Friday morning.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal released a statement also affirming that they will push back against these new tax rules.

California State Sen. Kevin de Leon also says he expects the state to sue.

All three are Democrats who say the rules are politically motivated to attack Democratic-leaning states whose residents could see substantial increases in their federal tax bills next spring because of the $10,000 cap.

Republicans have said those states should reduce their taxes instead of fighting the administration.

