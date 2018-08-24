Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Officials announced that they will sell cold case playing cards to inmates in Delaware prisons.

Sources: Man Captured On Security Camera Leaving Former Playboy Model’s Apartment Day She Was Found Dead

The cards will be sold in commissaries at jails across the state.

Inmates that buy cards will find information, including a picture of the victim, about unsolved investigations revealed on them.

Gov. Phil Murphy Considers Legal Action Against Trump Administration For New Tax Rules

Authorities believe that the cards will lead to information in the cases.