WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Authorities at the Port of Wilmington seized nearly 100 pounds of cocaine that was hidden in a shipment of pineapples on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 99.66 pounds of cocaine was hidden in the bottoms of 20 cardboard boxes containing pineapples from San Carlos, Costa Rica.

“Part of CBP’s mission is to prevent illicit narcotics from entering the U.S. utilizing all the resources at our disposal – technology, K9s, CBP officers, and our law enforcement partners,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Field Operations Director in Baltimore. “This interception is a great example of the results we can accomplish working with our partners across the law enforcement community.”

The shipment was destined for Clifton, New Jersey.