BREAKING:Police: 3 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet While Sleeping
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — Three men were arrested and charged Friday in the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet while she was sleeping inside her Bridgeton home last month.

Bridgeton police say 25-year-old Michael Elliott, 20-year-old Leroy Frazier and 18-year-old Charles Gamble were taken into custody and charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges in the death of Jennifer Trejo.

jennifer trejo photo Police: 3 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 9 Year Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet While Sleeping Inside Bedroom

Police say Jennifer was sound asleep in her bed when she was struck by a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside her Church Street home in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m. on July 17.

Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. says all the arrests were made without incident. He also said that several search warrants were executed, including at the Bridgeton residences of both Elliott and Frazier, and that at least one handgun was recovered in addition to a substantial amount of suspected heroin and a small amount of crack cocaine.

bridgeton suspects Police: 3 Suspects Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 9 Year Old Girl Struck By Stray Bullet While Sleeping Inside Bedroom

(credit: Bridgeton Police Department)

“The investigation remains open and active,” said Gaimari. “Nothing will bring Jennifer back, but the fact that those who we believe are responsible are off the street helps reassure the public that these actions will not be tolerated and those responsible held accountable.”

Police said at the time there were numerous 9 mm shell casings found nearby the home, but only one bullet hit the girl’s home, going right into her bedroom.

Jennifer’s parents frantically tried to rush her to the hospital. She made it there but was pronounced dead shortly after.

