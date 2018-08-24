Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BELMAR, N.J. (CBS) — Lifeguards in Belmar, New Jersey are testing out a drone to one day assist in lifesaving efforts.

The town of Belmar has partnered with Rutgers University to tweak how drone-assisted rescues will work.

In the future, a lifeguard could send the drone out carrying an inflatable vest.

“We found that the drone can get out to a person about one minute faster than say a lifeguard who is having to battle through a heavy surf,” Dr. Hugh Roarty of Rutgers University.

Once the drone reaches the swimmer, the vest is dropped.

The whole thing is designed to buy lifeguards more time.

The drone will also be tested as a walkie-talkie, allowing rescuers on shore to communicate with swimmers in the water.