EWING, N.J. (AP) — A man who had more than 12,000 videos and images of child pornography on his computer devices has pleaded guilty to distributing the material.

Matthew Brutto now faces a five-year state prison term after he pleaded guilty Thursday. He also will have to register as a sex offender and will be on lifetime probation.

State authorities say Brutto admitted using file-sharing software to make “multiple files” of child porn available for other users to download from a “shared folder” on his computer.

Authorities were monitoring an online file-sharing network when they identified a computer address that was sharing child porn. On three separate dates in March, they successfully downloaded a total of 42 files of child porn being shared from that address, which was traced to Brutto’s home in Ewing.

